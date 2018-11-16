10 With Jen: Pop Evil @ Aura

Keep your radio tuned to “The Rock” 100.3 WKIT for your chance to win another great prize! All this week on 10 With Jen, you could win…

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE POP EVIL AT AURA IN PORTLAND ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 31ST @ 7:30PM!

Pop Evil will be at Aura on Thursday, January 31st!

This 18+ show is located at 121 Center Street in Portland. Doors open at 6:30pm, show starts at 7:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now! Advanced tickets are $25, $30 at the door the day of the show.

Visit AuraMaine.com for more information.

***THESE TICKETS ARE WILL CALL – BRING ID TO BOX OFFICE THE DAY OF SHOW***