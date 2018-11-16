Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Print

Posted in:

10 With Jen: Pop Evil @ Aura

10 With Jen airs every weekday at 8:50am during the Rock N' Roll Morning Show.

0 Comments

Keep your radio tuned to “The Rock” 100.3 WKIT for your chance to win another great prize! All this week on 10 With Jen, you could win…

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE POP EVIL AT AURA IN PORTLAND ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 31ST @ 7:30PM!

Pop Evil will be at Aura on Thursday, January 31st!
This 18+ show is located at 121 Center Street in Portland. Doors open at 6:30pm, show starts at 7:30pm.
Tickets are on sale now! Advanced tickets are $25, $30 at the door the day of the show.

Visit AuraMaine.com for more information.

***THESE TICKETS ARE WILL CALL – BRING ID TO BOX OFFICE THE DAY OF SHOW***  

Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.