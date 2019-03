Keep your radio tuned to “The Rock” 100.3 WKIT for your chance to win another great prize! All this week on 10 With Jen, you could win…

A $10 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO McDONALDS, A COUPON FOR FREE UBER EATS DELIVERY AND SOME SWAG LIKE A T-SHIRT AND KOOZIE!

TRY UBER EATS FOR YOUR MCDONALDS ORDER TODAY – DOWNLOAD THE APP AND GET YOUR LUNCH DELIVERED!

***PICK UP PRIZE AT OUR STATION.***