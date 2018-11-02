10 With Jen: Marcus King Band @ Aura

Keep your radio tuned to “The Rock” 100.3 WKIT for your chance to win another great prize! All this week on 10 With Jen, you could win…

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE THE MARCUS KING BAND AT AURA IN PORTLAND ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST @ 9PM!

Songwriter, guitarist, singer, bandleader.

At only 20 years of age, Marcus King’s dazzling musical ability is evident throughout the Marcus King Band, the young phenom’s 2nd full-length LP and first for Fantasy Records.

The Marcus King Band with Ida Mae – Carolina Confessions Tour on Wednesday, November 21st at Aura.

Tickets are on sale now for this 18+ show; advance tickets are $18, $23 the day of the show. Doors open at 8pm, show starts at 9pm.

For more info, visit Aura online.

***THESE TICKETS ARE WILL CALL – BRING ID TO BOX OFFICE THE DAY OF SHOW***