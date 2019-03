10 With Jen: Maine Sportsman Show

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE SPORTSMAN SHOW AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MAINE FIELD HOUSE, FRIDAY MARCH 15TH – SUNDAY MARCH 17TH.

THESE TICKETS ARE GOOD FOR ONE DAY OF YOUR CHOICE

EVERY YEAR OVER 150 VENDORS, RANGING FROM SPORTING GOODS DEALERS TO HUNTING AND FISHING GUIDES, GATHER AT THIS EVENT. THE EASTERN MAINE SPORTSMEN’S SHOW IS A GREAT PLACE TO SEE THE LATEST OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND PRODUCTS.

FRIDAY, MARCH 15 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

SATURDAY, MARCH 16 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM

SUNDAY, MARCH 17 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

ADULTS & CHILDREN 12 AND UP – $8.00

***PICK UP PRIZE AT OUR STATION.***