10 With Jen: Jude Johnstone Tickets

Ellsworth Native, Jude Johnstone has had her share of unforgettable moments during her three-decade music career. Fresh out of high school, she found herself seated next to Clarence Clemons, the E Street Band’s sax player, on an airplane. Afterward, he was so taken with the demo she sent that he invited her to recording sessions for The River and got her hooked up with Bruce Springsteen producer Chuck Plotkin in L.A. Then there were the singular songwriters—T Bone Burnett and Leonard Cohen, to name two—who recognized in her a kindred spirit and asked her to sing on their albums, and the legendary Motown bassist James Jamerson who’d show up early at her weekly gigs just because he enjoyed helping her decide which songs to put on the set list. Once, she even received an out-of-the-blue invitation to pen lyrics to music composed by Bob Dylan, who’s not only the archetypal singer-songwriter of the modern era but a pretty darn infrequent co-writer.

That’s no exaggeration. Ever since then, this child of a tiny, blueberry-picking New England town has made her home within shouting distance of Hollywood, and made use of her gift for emotional excavation combined with her love of sophisticated songcraft. She draws the listener in with the 11 new compositions on her sixth album, Shatter—released on her own BoJak Records—just as she’s drawn in some of the most discerning song interpreters of our time.

“Jude Johnstone’s ability to fashion the stuff of life-seasoned, grown up emotions into handsomely crafted, lyrically attractive song fare is as remarkable as it is reliable. The widely covered singer/songwriter (Emmylou Harris, Stevie Nicks, Johnny Cash, Bette Midler) delivers these skills by way of vocals equal part warm heart and incandescent soul. Strong tracks are everywhere, including “Never Leave Amsterdam”, “Turn Me Into Water” and “Little Boy Blue”. The wry, sly “People Holding Hands” should make Randy Newman grin. One of the year’s best.”

—Roots Music Review, Duane Verh, A Woman’s Work​

