10 With Jen: Jonathan Richman w/ Tommy Larkin Tickets

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE JONATHAN RICHMAN WITH TOMMY LARKIN AT THE GRAND IN ELLSWORTH ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH AT 7:30PM!

Jonathan Richman has been playing music, recording and touring for most of his life. Jonathan and his drummer Tommy Larkins win fans wherever they play. In the early 1970s, Jonathan formed the noted band The Modern Lovers. Tommy Larkins was in the groups Naked Prey, Giant Sand and other popular bands in Tucson, Arizona.

General Admission tickets are $23.

The Grand is located at 165 Main Street in Ellsworth. Visit them online for more information!

*** THESE TICKETS ARE WILL CALL – PLEASE BRING AN ID WITH YOU DAY OF THE SHOW TO PICK UP IN THE BOX OFFICE***