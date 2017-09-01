Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Print

Posted in:

10 WITH JEN: FREE DONUTS FROM GOSSELIN’S BAKERY

10 with Jen airs around 8:50 weekday mornings on The Rock N' Roll Morning Show.

0 Comments

KEEP YOUR RADIO TUNED TO THE “ROCK” 100.3, WKIT FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN ANOTHER GREAT PRIZE FROM WKIT!

This week, you can win:

ONE(1) DOZEN FREE DONUTS FROM GOSSELIN’S BAKERY

  • Gosselin’s Bakery has been family-owned and operated since 1945
  • Recently named one of the Top 10 best donut shops in Maine!
  • They feature a wide variety of donuts, such as: Honey-dipped, raspbery jelly, chocolate sugar, cinnamon, chocolate glazed, old-fashioned plain, old-fashioned molasses with sugar or glaze and MORE!
  • Located at 334 Harlow Street in Bangor, Gosselin’s Bakery is open Monday through Saturday, 5am to 11am
  • Check out the Brewer location at 500 South Main Street in Brewer! Open Monday through Friday, 6am to 10am.

 

***PICK UP CERTIFICATE AT OUR STUDIOS – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***  

Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *