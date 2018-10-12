10 With Jen: Flight or Fright Audiobook

Keep your radio tuned to “The Rock” 100.3 WKIT for your chance to win another great prize! All this week on 10 With Jen, you could win…

AN AUDIO BOOK COPY OF FLIGHT OR FRIGHT BY STEPHEN KING AND BEV VINCENT!

#1 New York Times bestselling author and master of horror Stephen King teams up with Bev Vincent of Cemetary Dance to present a terrifying collection of sixteen short stories (and one poem) that tap into one of King’s greatest fears: Air travel. Featuring brand-new stories by King and Joe Hill, ” Flight or Fright is an expertly compiled collection of tales that entertain and scare”.

PROVIDED BY SIMON AND SCHUSTER

***PICK UP AUDIOBOOK AT OUR STUDIOS – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***