Keep your radio tuned to 100.3 WKIT for another chance to win a great prize from your favorite local rockers! This week, you could win:

A $50 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO COMPUTER ESSENTIALS!

Located in both Bangor and Ellsworth, Computer Essentials has been voted the best in computer sales and service for the past 19 years! It is the place for all of your computer needs this holiday season!

****PICK UP GIFT CARD AT OUR STUDIO – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***