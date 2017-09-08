Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Print

Posted in:

10 WITH JEN: CAROLINA’S SPORTS & SPIRITS GIFT CARD

10 with Jen airs around 8:50 weekday mornings on The Rock N' Roll Morning Show.

0 Comments

KEEP YOUR RADIO TUNED TO THE “ROCK” 100.3, WKIT FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN ANOTHER GREAT PRIZE FROM WKIT!

This week, you can win:

A $20 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO CAROLINA’S SPORTS & SPIRITS

Located at 16 Union Street in Bangor, Carolina’s Sports & Spirits has killer homemade food, one-of-a-kind drinks and the best happy hour around! Contact them at (207)992-7273 and be sure to “like” Carolina’s on Facebook to stay up-to-date on all upcoming events, tournaments and specials!

Carolina’s Sports & Spirits: We Pour, You Score!

 

***PICK UP CERTIFICATE AT OUR STUDIOS – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***

Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *