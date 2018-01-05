Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

10 With Jen: Anah Clown Comedy Night

10 With Jen airs around 8:50 weekday mornings on The Rock N' Roll Morning Show.

Keep your radio tuned to 100.3 WKIT for another chance to win a great prize from your favorite local rockers! This week, you could win:

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE 3RD ANNUAL ANAH CLOWN COMEDY NIGHT SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH AT 6PM!

  • Featuring Krazy Jake, one of New England’s fastest rising comedy stars!
  • Live music and ance to follow, featuring the band Juicebox.
  • Tickets are $25 per person. Hot and cold hors d’oeuvres will be available.
  • Admission is 21+
  • Tickets available at the Anah Shrine at 1404 Broadway, Bangor or by phone (207)942-2254

 

**PICK UP TICKETS AT 861 BROADWAY IN BANGOR***

