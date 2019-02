10 With Jen: $15 Gift Certificate to Pat’s Bike Shop

Keep your radio tuned to “The Rock” 100.3 WKIT for your chance to win another great prize! All this week on 10 With Jen, you could win…

A $15 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO PAT’S BIKE SHOP

LOCATED AT 373 WILSON STREET BREWER

19TH ANNUAL PRESEASON SALE MARCH 1ST & MARCH 2ND. DOORS OPEN AT 9AM

50% OFF SELECT CLOTHING & HELMETS

15% OFF PARTS AND ACCESSORIES

10% OFF ALL 2019 MODEL BIKES

15 – 50% OFF ALL 2015 – 2018 MODEL BIKES

SALE APPLIES TO IN STOCK ITEMS ONLY.

***PICK UP GIFT CERTIFICATE AT THE STATION.***