10 With Jen: $10 Gift Card for Fork and Spoon

10 With Jen airs every weekday at 8:50am during the Rock N' Roll Morning Show.

Keep your radio tuned to “The Rock” 100.3 WKIT for your chance to win another great prize! All this week on 10 With Jen, you could win…

$10 Gift Card For Fork & Spoon

  • They Offer Made-to-order Sandwiches, Salads, Juices, Smoothies, Baked Goods And Ice Cream In A Comfortable Café Setting.
  • Serving The Areas Best Breakfast Sandwiches Until 11 Am Daily
  • Locally Sourced Products
  • Great Customer Service
  • Dine In Or Take Out
  • Located At 76 Main Street, Next To Maine Discovery Museum, Downtown Bangor!
  • Like Them On Facebook For Updates

***PICK UP GIFT CARD AT OUR STUDIOS – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR.***

