1 killed in Anson house fire

ANSON, Maine (AP) — One person has died in a Maine house fire.

A fire engulfed a home Sunday morning in Anson, a town in Somerset County.

Fire officials believe the victim is the home’s owner and sole resident, 75-year-old Richard Duley, but the identity of the victim has not been confirmed by the medical examiner’s office.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire, but believe it started in the basement.

Anson Fire Chief Stacey Bean says heavy smoke was coming from the windows and eaves and that the fire worked its way through the walls and the home’s attic.

Investigators believe the residence had no working smoke detectors.

Fire officials say they will return to the home with state electrical inspectors this week to investigate the cause of the fire.